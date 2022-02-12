LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lowville has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor.

According to a press release from New York State Police, 51-year-old Scott E. Cooley from Lowville was allegedly involved with a minor under the age of thirteen. The intercourse reportedly took place on several occasions in July of 2014 throughout Lowville.

As a result, Cooley was arrested on February 11 for three counts of Rape in the First Degree, two counts of Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree, and nine counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree. He was arraigned at the Town of West Turin Court.

Cooley was remanded to the custody of the Lewis County Correction Facility on $40,000 Cash Bail and $80,000 Bond.