Lowville man busted for 3rd time following 11-month meth, heroin investigation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is facing charges once again for possessing illegal drugs at his home in Lowville, New York.

On July 21, 2021, the Lewis County Drug Task Force arrested Joseph R. Fitzgerald, 29, who resides on South State Street in Lowville, after initiating a search warrant at his residence. This was following an 11-month-long methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl investigation.

According to the Drug Task Force, a quantity of methamphetamine consistent with possession for sale, digital scales with methamphetamine residue and drug packaging were found during the search.

Fitzgerald was then arrested by the Lowville Police Department on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 5th (methamphetamine)

Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, 2nd

The Task Force confirmed that additional charges may be considered as the investigation continues.

Fitzgerald was previously served two search warrants on November 4, 2020 and January 26, 2021 at the same residence. As a result, numerous items were seized which included suspected heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, drug packaging and pills.

Recently on July 2, 2021, Fitzgerald was arraigned after indicted by a Lewis County Grand Jury. He was charged for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd (heroin and fentanyl), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 5th (methamphetamine) and four counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, 2nd. He was released on previously set bail after he violated probationary conditions of released.

Following the warrant on July 21, however, Fitzgerald was arraigned before Honorable Daniel King, Lewis County Court Judge, with bail set for $15,000 cash, $30,000 bond or $60,000 partially secured bond.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force, assisted by the New York State Police Special Operation Response Team, State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, Lowville Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant on July 21. The warrant was signed by Honorable Daniel King, Lewis County Court.