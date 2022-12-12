WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville man was arrested following a traffic stop on State Route 12 in West Turn on Friday, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Tyler J. Wilkinson was allegedly speeding, driving 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on December 9. Deputies pulled over the 2018 Honda Accord, driven by Wilkinson, and discovered the license plate was listed as stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Wilkinson’s license was suspended and contraband was found inside the car.

Wilkinson was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with traffic citations, and was issued to appear in court at a later date, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.