Lowville Middle and High School to follow remote instruction starting Dec. 21

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville Academy and Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction for schools in the District.

Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King announced on Monday afternoon that Lowville Middle and High School will have their last days of in-person instruction on December 18, 2020. According to Superintendent Dunckel-King, this switch is in “effort to be proactive and to promote caution.”

Additionally, reiterating an announcement made earlier on Monday, the District continues to plan to bring back elementary students for in-person instruction on December 21. Superintendent Dunckel-King stated that keeping Middle and High School students home on the same date, will allow elementary students to return safely.

Dunckel-King shared, “this reduces the number of students on buses, in hallways, in

gyms, and at dismissal.”

Superintendent Dunckel-King confirmed that both schools are scheduled to follow remote instruction from December 21 through December 23; leading up to holiday break.

LATEST STORIES: