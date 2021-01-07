Lowville Middle School employee tested positive for coronavirus

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lowville School District has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case impacting a faculty member.

Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed on January 7 that an employee at the Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, the District is working alongside Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified

The following statistics are the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

Total Student COVID-19 cases Total Teacher/staff COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases Lowville Elementary School 10 2 12 Lowville Middle School 7 2 9 Lowville High School 8 2 9 District employees — 1 1 Total 31

LATEST STORIES: