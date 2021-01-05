Lowville Middle School student confirmed positive for COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King confirmed on January 5 that a student a the Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Dunckel-King neither student was present at school during the infectious period.

However, social distancing and disinfection measures will remain in place. Additionally, the District is working alongside Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified

The following statistics are the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

Total Student COVID-19 casesTotal Teacher/staff COVID-19 casesTotal COVID-19 cases
Lowville Elementary School8210
Lowville Middle School718
Lowville High School729
Districtwide17527

