Lowville police force reform project receives praise from Governor Cuomo

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Lowville Police Force reform has received praise from Governor Cuomo.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a formal statement regarding the Village of Lowville’s, located in Lewis County, NY, progress in reinventing and modernizing their police force.

According to the Governor, Lowville’s progress on their project is “an example for localities across the state.”

Governor Cuomo’s full statement is featured below:

“Earlier this year, it became painfully obvious that the relationship between New York’s police forces and the communities they serve was fraying — and in response, I directed every local jurisdiction to fundamentally change how they operate. We knew that reform, reinvention, and modernization would not be easy, but we also know that they are more necessary now than ever before. The Village of Lowville has taken this task seriously, and I commend them for moving through the process in a well thought out and determined manner. Lowville’s actions — from surveying residents to ensure their voices are heard to engaging experts on policing reform — should serve as an example for localities across the state. This year, the family of New York has already seen too much tragedy, and we will not let George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Daniel Prude and too many others die in vain. These reforms will foster difficult but necessary conversations that bring police and communities together — and that lasting improvement will be their collective legacy.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo released the official statement regarding the Lowville Police Force on December 20, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: