Lowville resident criminally charged following possession of methamphetamine at court house

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville resident has been arrested and charged following an incident that occurred on December 11, 2020.

The Village of Lowville Police have announced the charge of a resident following the confirmed possession of methamphetamines.

According to Lowville Police, Kayla M. Noftsier, 26, was charged with the criminal possession of a controlled substance on December 11, following their attempt to gain entry to the Lowville Court House. Noftsier was found to have the substances as they brought them to the court house.

Lowville Police confirmed that they assisted court security during the incident.

According to the Lowville PD, Noftsier was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Village of Lowville Court at a later date.

