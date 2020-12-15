Lowville residents reminded of winter cleanup requirements, parking restrictions

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are being reminded of expectations regarding winter weather.

The Village of Lowville is reminding residents of snow cleanup requirements on the streets and sidewalks and parking restrictions.

Lowville residents are reminded of the following expectations as winter weather has arrived in the North Country.

Responsibility of the homeowner to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks

Residents with hydrants in front of their property are to remove the snow from around the hydrant

The restriction of plowing, shoveling or blowing snow into the street

The restriction of parking on Village streets from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the winter months

The Village of Lowville stated that those who fail to remove snow or ice from their sidewalks after 48 hours of a weather event will be billed by the Department of Public Works for removal.

The Village also stated that those found to park on the street during restricted times will be ticketed by the Police Department or towed at the owner’s expense.

Additionally, residents are reminded to be aware of snow removal equipment such as plowing trucks. The Village stated that frequent stopping and backing up is common and motorists should remain alert.

