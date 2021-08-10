Lowville Schools reopening for full, in-person instruction this fall

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the start of school less than a month away, schools in the North Country are beginning to release plans to reopen this fall.

Lowville Academy and Central School has released its “COVID Recovery Plan” for all grade levels in its district. This plan details reopening guidance for the upcoming school year, which is set to start after Labor Day.

According to the District, all grade levels will be attend in-person instruction during the 2021-2022 school year. The District stated that this is in accordance with guidance released on June 7, and will return using current guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, NYSDOH and Lewis County Public Health. LACS will not offer a remote option for students, however, exceptions will be made in the case of a closure, or class-wide quarantine.

LACS is also expanding the definition of “cohort” to cover full grade levels. The three “cohorts” include all students attending Lowville Academy Central School High School, Middle School and various combinations of grade levels in the elementary school.

All students in grades one through twelve will also be provided with a Chromebook if the district moves to remote instruction. Each teacher and faculty will then communicate with their specific class.

The District stated that the quantity of students, faculty and staff allowed to return to in-person instruction was determined by factors such as physical distancing, personal protective equipment availability, local medical capacity and availiability of safe transportation. To reduce density, LACS plans to configure and repurpose spaces to meet physical distancing guidelines when needed.

Additionally, LACS added that students “may” be required to wear a mask even while physically distanced due to types of activities being performed. However, masks remain required at indoor sporting events, on school buses and for all visitors

Lowville will also continue to screen for COVID daily, but will not conduct testing onsite. Students and staff that exhibit COVID symptoms during the school day will be sent to the school nurse for assessment.

Lowville Academy and Central School is set to reopen on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Full guidance can be found on its website.