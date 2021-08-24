Lowville Schools returning to full in-person instruction this fall

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students who attend schools in Lowville will return to in-person instruction in a few weeks.

Lowville Academy and Central School District Administration has confirmed that all grade levels in the District will be in-person during the 2021-2022 school year. According to the District, the quantity of students, faculty and staff allowed to return in-person was determined by several factors.

This included COVID-19 safety measures such as ability to maintain physical distance, availability of PPE, local medical capacity and availiability of safe transportation. To allow for a full in-person return to school, the District will require all students, faculty and staff to wear a face mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will also be required on school transportation, in bathrooms and when working in small groups. If a student, staff member, or visitor forgets their face mask, the district will provide one. Students are permitted to remove masks when outdoors or when in spaces that are spaced six feet apart.

Physical distancing will be required indoors for student and faculty. All students will be required to be spaced three feet apart and students and staff must distance six feet apart. Those staff and faculty who remain unvaccinated are also required to distance six feet.

Regarding transportation, the District confirmed that it plans to release a parent survey to determine transportation needs for the upcoming school year. However, all students are required to wear a mask at all times while on a bus.

School bus drivers, monitors and attendant will be required to perform a self health assessment for symptoms before arriving to work. All will be mandates to wear a face mask. Additionally, all busses will be required to be cleaned and disinfected every day. Depending on the disinfection schedule, some high contact spots must be wiped down after the morning and afternoon run.

A change compared to the previous school year, LACS will no longer require daily or weekly COVID-19 screenings. However, faculty, staff and parents or guardians are encouraged to self screen their children daily. The District may institute a daily screening protocol if rates increase within the district.

Those who have signs of infection are asked to remain home. Any student or staff member with a temperature over 100 must remain home. If an individual arrives at school and discovers a temperatures, an evaluation will be conducted by the school nurse and the individual will be sent home. Lowville also confirmed that it will continue to clean and disinfect all areas used by a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

All COVID-19 testing will be completed off-campus. Lowville Academy and Central School District will not be conducting testing unless directed by officials.

No remote option will be available to students. The District will reserve this method for when entire classes are quarantined due to COVID-19. In the event that remote instruction is required, all students in grades 1-12 will be given a Chromebook. Teachers will communicate with specific classes to prepare for such an event.

The District confirmed that it will also continue to follow all requirements and recommendations released by Lewis County Public Health, New York State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lowville Academy and Central School District will begin its 2021-2022 school year on September 7, 2021.