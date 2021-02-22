Lowville seeking nominations for 2021 Citizen of the Year award

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you know someone who you think should be the Lowville Citizen of the year?

The Village of Lowville is seeking nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award from residents

According to the Village nominees must be a resident of the Village of Lowville and 21 years of age or older.

To submit a nomination, individuals must be a resident, of any age, of the Village of Lowville and include a 200 word maximum essay as to why their nominee should be considered.

Entries can be mailed to the following address, or put in the Village Drop Box.

Citizen of the Year

5535 Bostwick St.

Lowville NY 13367

All nominations must be submitted by April 30, 2021.