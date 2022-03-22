LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man has been arrested after violating sex offender registry laws.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Terick R. Goodwin, who is a level 1 sex offender, was arrested on March 21 after he failed to update a change of his physical address.

The Sheriff’s Office said that as per sex offender registry laws, all offenders are required to update any changes in their address within ten days. At the time of the arrest on March 21, Goodwin was 24 days over the ten-day requirement.

Subsequently, Goodwin was arrested on one count of Sex Offender Registry Violation, first offense, which is a Class “E” Felony.

Goodwin was arraigned in the Town of Martinsburg Justice CAP Court and remanded to the Lewis County Jail with no bail.