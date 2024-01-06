LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The colder temperatures have allowed the skating rink at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville to open.

Skaters were allowed to come onto the ice for the first time this season at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 6. The start of skating at the Bostwick Street rink had been delayed due to the unseasonably warm temperatures.

Thanks to grant funding from the Lewis County Youth Bureau, the open skating time has expanded again this year.

The rink will be open from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The hours shift to 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s hours run from noon to six.

During holidays and school breaks, the start times are moved up one hour to noon.