Lowville spring clean-up to start Monday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Did someone say spring cleaning?

Starting on Monday, the Village of Lowville Department of Public Works will begun conducting its spring clean-up as time permits.

According to the Village, during this period, the DPW will be picking up tree limbs, brush. leaves and general yard debris that is placed at the curbside. The Public Works Department has constructed debris disposal areas at the Lowville Sewage Treatment Plant outside the plant.

To participate in the clean-up, residents are asked to place piles between the sidewalk and street so that equipment used can reach materials.

Residents may also transport their own limbs, debris, leaves and brush to the Village Sewage Treatment Plant located on East State Street in the Village if desired. This is permitted during daylight hours during the spring and summer months.

However, the Lowville DPW will now pick up large piles resulting from the removal of trees, hedgerows. Residents are also reminded to individually sort all piles of limbs, debris, brush, etc., as mixed piles will not be picked up.

The Lowville village-wide spring clean-up will officially begin on Monday, April 5, 2021.