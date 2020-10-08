Lowville to host flu vaccine clinic for older community members, high dose vaccines available

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A flu vaccine clinic is scheduled for older community members in Lewis County.
The Lewis County Office of the Aging and Lewis County Public Health will host a Older Community Member Flu Clinic on October 16.
According to the Office there is no minimum age for the clinic, but a high dose vaccine is available for those 65 years of age or older.
To maintain COVID-19 protocols, masks and pre registration are required.
The flu clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday October 16, 2020 at the Lowville Elks Lodge.
