LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Lowville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1 to celebrate the completion of two major infrastructure projects.

This will be in honor of finishing Phase I of their Groundwater Project and Phase II of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project. The ceremony will be held at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Phase I of the $5.7 million groundwater project consisted of the construction of two groundwater wells, which will draw approximately 500,000 gallons per day. ±9,000 linear feet

(LF) of new water main and electrical line service the well pumps. Upgrades were also made inside of the existing Water Treatment Plant to better modernize the facility. GYMO, the village’s engineer, aided the Village of Lowville in securing a $3 million grant from EFC in order to allow the project to come to fruition.

The firm also assisted the village in securing over $6.4 million in grant money for their Wastewater Treatment Plant Project. The project entailed the replacement of a new synthetic liner in an 8 acre sewage lagoon as well as all Aeration and Diffuser Equipment. Other project highlights include the construction of a new chlorine contact tank and a new chemical storage

tank. Metering Equipment throughout the plant was upgraded and replaced as needed, as well.