LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heated sidewalks are coming to the streets of Lowville.

The Lewis County Maintenance Department is seeking proposals for vendors to provide a new heated sidewalk in Lowville. These sidewalks are set to be installed at the new Lewis County Courthouse Building located at 7660 North State Street.

According to the Department, the project will include heated sidewalks at the front and back of the building. At the front sidewalk, those chosen for the project must remove the existing sidewalk and stairs, form and pour new concrete stairs with tubing, install new handrails and place new concrete.

At the rear sidewalk, the contractor must provide a manifold for the 325 SF rear sidewalk with excavation, grading, materials and specs matching the front sidewalk.

All necessary work areas must be blocked off from the public and provide necessary protection to the existing building.

Contractors must provide all equipment and materials for the project. To be deemed eligible, applicants must have properly registered and insured equipment and be licensed to operate their equipment. The vendor would also be responsible for any damage to the site and site cleanup.

A walkthrough of the project has been scheduled for February 17 at 10 a.m. Proposals for this project are due to the Lewis County Maintenance Department on Wednesday, March 2 by 1 p.m.