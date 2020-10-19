Lowville Town Hall Theater announces tentative plans to reopen late November

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The local Town Hall Theater received good news this past weekend from the state level.

The Town Theater in Lowville, N.Y., has been closed since the pandemic shutdown. However, on October 17, Governor Cuomo gave movie theaters outside of New York City the green light to reopen as early as October 23.

New guidance stated that all theaters outside of NYC can open at 25% capacity with up to 50 people per screen.

The Town Hall Theater however, announced on October 17, tentative plans to reopen to the North Country on November 25. With only one screen in the facility, the Theater shared publicly on their Facebook page, the need for community support. Also stating that they have installed recommended Merv filters for Coronavirus filtration.

The Town Hall Theater stated the following on October 17:

If we can get the bookings arrangements we have requested we can make this work but need to hit the 50 people allowed maximum at each and every showing in our massive 687 seat auditorium so community support will be needed more than ever.

Additionally, Theater owner Patrick O’Brian spoke earlier this fall about how the theater is seeking donations from the community to help support revitilization projects.

