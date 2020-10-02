Lowville Town Hall Theater seeking help from community

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town Hall Theatre has been closed since March with a dark screen and an empty audience.

Although maintenance and work has continually been done on the theater since the shutdown, owner Patrick O’Brien has been looking out into the community.

O’Brien recently organized a GoFundMe to encourage the community to donate to the theater. Funds would help to repaint the ceiling, do routine maintenance and hopefully install a stage, allowing for future flexibility.

Titled, “Revitalize Small Town Hall Movie Theater,” the online fundraiser has a goal of $50,000. As of October 2, 2020, over 60 donors have donated totaling over $4,100.

Once an opera house, USO Club, silent film house, and then transformed into a single screen movie house since 1948, O’Brien shared sense of pride being one of the last single screen theater house in the country.

The Towne Hall Theatre expects to reopen no earlier than November 12 due to delayed movie releases. The online fundraiser can be found on the theatres website.

Watch our full interview with owner Patrick O’Brien above.

