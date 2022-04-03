LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 22-year-old is facing charges after reportedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located in Lowville.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified by Walmart Asset Protection that a third-party employee had been identified on camera stealing merchandise. The individual from the footage was identified as 22-year-old Garrett Gibbs from Lowville.

Gibbs allegedly stole 13 items at different times over a three-week period which were valued at approximately $121.83 in total. As a result, Gibbs was charged with 13 counts of Petit Larceny.

He was issued an appearance ticket and was released to answer the charges at the Town of Lowville Court at a different date.