Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul? More about NY’s first female governor

FILE – Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces possible impeachment following findings from an independent investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James. If the governor resigns or is impeached, Hochul stands poised to become New York’s first female governor in a state whose last three male governors have been marred by scandal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday after a report was released one week prior, detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women was released by the New York attorney general.

As Governor Cuomo is now leaving office before the end of his term, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first woman governor in New York history. She will now hold the office through the remainder of Cuomo’s term, which runs through 2022.

Hochul is the highest-ranking female elected official in New York State.

As lieutenant governor, Hochul chairs 10 Regional Economic Development Councils responsible for collectively investing $6.1 billion into more than 7,300 projects statewide.

She also co-chairs the state’s Heroin and Opioid Abuse Task Force and spearheaded the “Enough is Enough” campaign to combat sexual assault on college campuses.

Hochul was born and raised in Buffalo. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a law degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

After serving as County Clerk from 2007 to 2011, Hochul won a special election for the U.S. House seat in New York’s 26th Congressional District, flipping a Republican stronghold district for Democrats.

She served as a congresswoman through 2013, but lost her re-election bid.

While running for his second gubernatorial term in 2014, Cuomo announced Hochul as his choice for the lieutenant governor nomination after Robert Duffy decided not to run again.

Hochul and Cuomo won the election and were re-elected to a second and third term, respectively, in 2018.

Hochul has two children, Will and Katie, with her husband Bill.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will officially take office as New York State governor in two weeks, which is when Gov. Cuomo’s resignation takes effect. This was announced live by Cuomo on August 10, 2021. He will become the 9th governor in New York state history to resign before the end of his term.