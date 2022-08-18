(WWTI) — Country music artist Luke Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 9 on ABC50.

Bryan will host for his second consecutive year, while this will be the first time hosting the event for Manning.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” Bryan said. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” Manning said. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Final nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced on September 7.

“Country Music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the “CMA Awards” was broadcast for the first time, making it the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. The “CMA Awards” have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”