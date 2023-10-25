CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Voters in the Lyme Central School District have overwhelmingly approved a $7.5 capital project after a vote on Tuesday, October 24.

District residents voted in favor of the capital improvement project by a margin 119-18. This work that will go into the millions of dollars will help fix up the hallways, roofs and windows that are nearly 100 years old in some parts.

Voters need not worry about taxes being increased to pay for the improvements. The refurbishment will be paid for by taking $1 million out of the district’s reserve fund and $6.5 million will come from the state in building aid funds.

The school thanked the community stakeholders for the continued support of and investment in our students, staff, programs, and initiatives here at Lyme Central.