LYME, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lyme Central School District will soon have a new mascot for the first time in decades.

The District is currently in the process of choosing a new mascot following a national push to ban native mascots.

On November 17, 2023, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”

The memo stated that this was to “ensure that district mascots, team names and logos are non-discriminatory,” and asked districts that still use native mascots to retire and change them.

Districts were told that if they fail to comply by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, they will be in violation of the Dignity Act, putting them at risk of losing school officers and state aid.

But the movement to change Lyme’s mascot began in January 2022. This was after the District received requests from the National Congress of American Indians and developments in New York concerning native mascots.

Lyme recently switched from the “Indians” to “Lakers” at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Now, with a new logo in place, Lyme has asked for the community to vote on a new sports mascot. The three options include an eagle, seagull or lake trout. The District said it narrowed down hundreds of potential images based on previous feedback.

A survey will remain open to the community until January 31, 2023.