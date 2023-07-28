CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The solar farm fire in the town of Lyme has postponed the Lyme Community Days festival that was slated for Saturday, July 29.

A solar farm on County Route 179 caught on fire, which stemmed from one of the solar batteries. Residents in the town were made to shelter-in-place for four hours and County Route 179 was also closed to traffic.

The announcement of the postponement was made Chaumont-Three Mile Bay Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Numerous emergency agencies and public officials were consulted before the decision to call the event off was made.

All events scheduled for Friday, Saturday & Sunday Lyme Community Day weekend have been postponed at this time. Thank you for understanding. Chaumont-Three Mile Bay Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

The event will be held Saturday, August 19 at White Caps Winey on Point Salubrious in Chaumont. Any vendors that cannot attend the new date will be given a refund.