CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lyme Performing Arts Council presents its annual BBQ ‘n’ Blues event on Sunday, July 30, according to a press release.

The event will have blues music and chicken barbecue on the menu, it will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Chaumont Fire Hall, 11385 State Route 12E and it will take place inside the fire hall in the event of rain.

There will be vendors at the event selling a variety of merchandise as well as a Vintage & Classic Car Show, raffles and kids’ activities including a bounce house and petting zoo.

Ron Spencer Band will take to the stage between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Ron Spencer, on guitar/vocals, has been a mainstay of the CNY blues scene for over 25 years. Based in Syracuse, the Ron Spencer band also features Mark Gibson on vocals, Bob Purdy on bass/vocals and Ross Moe on drums.

Tas Cru Band will take to the stage between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tas Cru, guitar/vocals, has been called one of the most unique and accomplished blues musicians performing today. The Tas Cru Band also features Bob Purdy on bass, Mike “Scruffy” Scriminger on drums, Scott Ebner on keyboards and Mary Ann Casale on vocals/guitar.

Lyme Performing Arts Council partners with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, which will provide the chicken barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage and beverages with the proceeds from food sales benefiting the fire department.