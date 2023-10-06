LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Lyons Falls, along with its state partners, have announced the second round of public engagement for the Lyons Falls New York Forward program.

Lyons Falls was awarded $2.25 million through the NY Forward program to fund downtown revitalization. The Local Planning Committee (LPC) is evaluating a number of project proposals to move forward for potential funding consideration.

An in-person Open House is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Lyons Falls Library at 3918 High Street and will provide an opportunity to learn more about the proposed projects currently being evaluated.

An Online Project Gallery is available to learn more about each of the proposed projects at www.lyonsfalls-nyforward.com. For anyone who would like to view the proposed projects gallery in-person, an in-person project gallery is open through October 11 at the Lyons Falls Library.

To give feedback and share your perspective on how transformative each project will be to downtown, please complete a Project Questionnaire. Please complete by next Wednesday atwww.lyonsfalls-nyforward.com. Hard copies will also be made available at the Lyons Falls Library and Village Offic