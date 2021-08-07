Lyons Falls man arrested after crashing into Stewart’s Shop

LYONS FALLS. N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s office arrested a man after crashing into a Stewart’s Shop in Lyons Falls.

Lewis County Sheriffs arrested 62-year-old Timothy A. Gorczyca from Lyons Falls on August 6 after he drove a vehicle into the Stewart’s Shop causing damage to a window. The New York State Police and Unlimited Collision assisted the Sheriffs at the location of the accident.

Gorczya was found at the scene where Sheriffs then administered field sobriety tests which the driver failed. He was then transported to the Lewis County Sheriff’s office where he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.19%.

As a result, Gorczycz was charged with Common Law DWI, Aggravated DWI, Speed not Reasonable and Prudent and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. The driver was issued appearance tickets for the Town of West Turin.