FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Divison and Fort Drum Museum is continuing to build exhibits at their new location.

The museum focuses on the history of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. It has displays focused on the native people from the area, as well as the arrival of the U.S. Army into the North Country of New York.

It also covers the development of the installation through the present era, the history of the famed 10th Mountain Division from its inception in the mountains of Colorado, and wartime baptism in the mountains of Italy. The exhibit ends with the modern history of the 10th Mountain Division, where it becomes the most deployed division in the Army, including numerous wartime tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Although the museum is currently closed because of the relocation, the Fort Drum community is contributing to the transfer. According to a post on the Museum’s Facebook, the Roads and Grounds, Airfield, 2nd Shift contributed to the effort when they helped move the museum’s M-29 Weasel from the old museum to the new one.

More information on the 10th Mountain Divison and Fort Drum Museum can be found on its website or Facebook page.