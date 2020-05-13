Made in NNY: Frankie Scinta, Jay Nash and Andy Taylor bring the North Country together with music

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Join us for the final episode of our 30-minute Made in Northern New York special Together Apart.

This special is dedicated to staying connected while apart during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Made in Northern New York: Together Apart airs May 13 at 7:30pm on ABC50.

In tonight’s episode of Together Apart we focus on music, helping to bring people together during the epidemic. Artists including Frankie Scinta, Jay Nash and Andy Taylor perform for the North Country.

In case you miss it or want to watch again, tune in on Saturday, May 16 at 7:30pm on ABC50 and Sunday, May 17 at 10pm on The North Country CW.

If you missed previous episodes of Made in NNY: Together Apart, you can catch up on the Made in NNY page of InformNNY.

