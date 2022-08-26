MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Madrid man was arrested this week on menacing charges.

Following the report of a man with a knife in the town of Madrid on August 24, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 50-year-old, Bruce A. French.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that French threatened another individual with a knife. He was arrested on the charges of Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

While in custody the charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree was added to his arrest stemming from a separate incident on August 1, 2022.

French was arraigned in the Town of Norfolk Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.