Madrid resident wins nearly $30K after purchasing TAKE 5 winning ticket

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident took home nearly $30 thousand on Tuesday.

The New York Lottery announced where the TAKE 5 winning tickets were sold for the November 24 drawing; one of which was in Madrid, N.Y. Two winning tickets were drawn and each were valued at $29,849.

Top-prize TAKE 5 winning tickets drawn on November 24 were sold at the following locations.

Wayne’s Gas and Service, 2500 State Highway 310, Madrid, N.Y.

B.B. Smoke Shop, 110 7th Avenue South, New York, N.Y.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m.

