Madrid resident wins nearly $30K after purchasing TAKE 5 winning ticket

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident took home nearly $30 thousand on Tuesday.

The New York Lottery announced where the TAKE 5 winning tickets were sold for the November 24 drawing; one of which was in Madrid, N.Y. Two winning tickets were drawn and each were valued at $29,849.

Top-prize TAKE 5 winning tickets drawn on November 24 were sold at the following locations.

  • Wayne’s Gas and Service, 2500 State Highway 310, Madrid, N.Y.
  • B.B. Smoke Shop, 110 7th Avenue South, New York, N.Y.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m. 

