MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) – Voters in the Madrid-Waddington Central School district approved three measures in a vote conducted on Wednesday, October 18.

The $15.2 million capital project was passed by a margin of 124-23 while the second motion that set up a reserve fund won by a 127-18 count.

The last proposal to set up a transportation and equipment reserve fun also passed by a total of 120 to 24.