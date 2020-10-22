Madrid-Waddington Schools switch to remote learning following 2 positive COVID-19 cases

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Madrid-Waddington Central School District has provided an update on COVID-19 in the community.

According to the Madrid- Waddington Central School District, two positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health. The two coronavirus cases are among the student population, one in the elementary school and one in the high school.

Due to these cases confirmed on October 22, Madrid-Waddington switched all elementary and high school students to remote learning for October 22 and October 23.

The District also stated that the two confirmed coronavirus cases were found to be connected outside of school, determining that the virus was not spread in school. However the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing.

A confirmation on when students will return to in-person instruction has yet to be announced.

Those who have had a potential to be exposed to the virus will be contacted by the Public Health Department.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.