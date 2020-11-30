Madrid-Waddington students return to in-person instruction, grade 8 to return on Dec. 3

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — High School students in the Madrid-Waddington Central School District return to in-person instruction on Monday, but some middle school students are set to remain remote through Thursday.

Madrid-Waddington Superintendent Eric Burke confirmed that all high school students returned to in-person instruction on November 30, 2020. This is following Madrid-Waddington’s pivot to remote learning on November 19, through the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, according to Superintendent Burke, students in grade eight will continue to run on remote instruction through December 2, returning on December 3, 2020. Superintendent Burke stated that this decision is due “to quarantined staffing limitations and a preponderance of eighth grade students also being quarantined.”

Superintendent Burke responded to the shift to remote learning. .

“We ask that our entire school community continue to follow all health and safety protocols to help us avoid these disruptions,” stated Burke. “Based on recent conversations with public health and anecdotal accounts from around the region it is widely believed that one of our larger hurdles to mitigating the spread is the resistance to staying home when not feeling well.”

Burke added, “to help us keep our school doors open during this uptick in cases we will need to be counterintuitive and resist the urge to tough it out. We are asking everyone to pay attention to even the smallest symptoms and stay home as needed.”

According to the New York State COVID-19 School Report Card, as of November 24, four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Madrid-Waddington Central School District.

