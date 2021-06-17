Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour coming to Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A major fishing tournament will take place on the St. Lawrence River this summer.

Major League Fishing has confirmed that its Bass Pro Tour is set to visit Massena, New York for the General Tire Stage Five Presented by Berkley at the St. Lawrence River.

This event will mark the first time that the Bass Pro Tour has visited Massena and the St. Lawrence River.

“This is going to be such a fun event – the St. Lawrence River is just a phenomenal fishery and it is loaded with a ton of bass in it,” said 2018 Bass Pro Tour Angler Adrian Avena. “The biggest thing about this event is that we’re going to see a lot of spawning smallmouth. I imagine we’ll see a lot of guys sight-fishing shallow, looking for bass on the beds.”

Avena said that he expects a variety of baits to be thrown by tournament anglers, including drop-shot rigs, Ned rigs, hair jigs and small swimbaits.

The tournament will be fished using Major League Fishing’s catch, weigh, immediate-release format. This will prompt anglers to try and catch as much weight as they can each day.

This six-day event will feature 80 professional anglers from across the globe, including bass-fisherman like Kevin VanDam, Edwin Evers, Jordan Lee and Jacob Wheeler. All anglers will compete for a prize over $805,000, including a payout of $100,000 and points to help qualify for REDCREST 2022.

Additionally, multiple community events hosted by Fish Massena, will also be held throughout the week.

This will include a Kick-Off Concert in the Park featuring Northbound on June 24 at Massena Springs Park, A Kid’s Fishing Derby on June 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fobare’s Pond, and a meet-and-great with the anglers on June 27 at the Massena Intake Ramp for Fishin’ Church.

The tournament will kick-off on June 25, 2021 and run through June 30, 2021. Anglers will take off from the Massena Intake Boat Launch Ramp at 9 a.m. on each day of the competition. General Tire Takeout will also be held at the Launch Ramp, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all takeoff and takeout ceremonies.

Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Bass Pro Tour General Tire Stage Five Presented by Berkley at the St. Lawrence River is hosted by Fish Massena and the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce.