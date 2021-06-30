Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour in Massena closes out Knockout Round

Gonzales, Louisiana Pro Catches 35 Bass Weighing 130-8 to Win Wildest Knockout Round in Bass Pro Tour History, Final 10 Anglers Set for Wednesday’s Final-Day Shootout for $100,000 (photo: Major League Fishing)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the St. Lawrence River in Massena, New York, eight pro anglers moved on to the Championship Round of the Bass Pro Tour.

The Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour General Tire Stage Five at the St. Lawrence River Presented by Berkley completed its “Knockout Round” on Tuesday, June 29, which challenged 38 anglers from previous qualifying rounds to compete for the top eight highest weights. All weights were zeroed at the start of the day.

Overall, there were 893 bass weighing 2,841 pounds, 7 ounces caught by the 38 pros competing Tuesday.

Taking home the top spot was Pro Gerald Spohrer of Gonzales, Louisiana after he caught 35 scorable bass weighing 130 pounds, eight ounces.

“It feels great to finish the Knockout Round in first place, but tomorrow is when it really matters,” said Spohre. “It was a tough second period, but after the storm came through it got slick and sunny and I was able to see everything in my area and there were just 4-pounders everywhere.

Spohrer advanced with the remaining seven anglers to the tour’s Championship Round, which will be his third Championship Round appearance of the season.

The following eight pros from the Knockout Round will compete in the tour’s championship round on Wednesday, June 30:

Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, Louisiana, 35 bass, 130-8 Brent Ehrler, Redlands, California, 38 bass, 121-3 Skeet Reese, Auburn, California, 40 bass, 117-14 Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas, 34 bass, 113-11 Jeff Sprague, Point, Texas, 35 bass, 113-2 Adrian Avena, Vineland, New Jersey, 29 bass, 109-4 Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Kentucky, 33 bass, 109-1 Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Alabama, 31 bass, 106-13

These pros will also be joined by the Qualifying Round Winners which includes Jacob Wheeler from Group A and John Cox from Group B.

The six-day tournament, hosted by the Town of Massena and Fish Massena, featured 80 of the top professional anglers from around the world competing for a purse of $805,000, including a top cash prize of $100,000 to the winner.