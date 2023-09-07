BENTON, KY. (WWTI) – The Major League Fishing Northern Series will make its return to Massena on the St. Lawrence River in August of 2024.

The 2024 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats announced its schedule for next season on Thursday, September 7 with its season-opener at Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro, Ala. from February 14 through 16.

The circuit will stop in Plattsburgh on Lake Champlain on July 11 through 13, 2024 before making its way to Massena for an event that will run from August 22 through 24.

