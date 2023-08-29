MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Major League Fishing circuit announced that it will return to Massena and the St. Lawrence River for the 2024 season after next year’s schedule was released on Thursday, August 24.

Massena will host Stage Seven of the MLF tour, which will be in its sixth season next year. The 2024 season will showcase the world’s top professional bass anglers competing across seven regular-season tournaments for millions of dollars, valuable points in the Bally Bet Angler of the Year race, and qualification into REDCREST 2025 and the General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event.

The St. Lawrence River tournament will be the final stop on the tour and will run from August 6, 2024 until August, 11, 2024.

The full 2024 Bass Pro Tour roster will be announced later this fall. The 2024 MLF Bass Pro Tour, REDCREST and General Tire Heavy Hitters, will air on Discovery Channel beginning in July 2024.