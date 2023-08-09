MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Massena and the St. Lawrence River are slated to welcome another major fishing event this week.

The Major League Fishing Toyota Series will cast off starting Thursday, August 10 and run through Saturday, August 12. The Toyota Series at the St. Lawrence River Presented by Rabid Baits will be making its second stop of the season.

The three-day tournament will bring together the top competitors in the region. The top prize is $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor in the co-angler division.

The visit will be the seventh time in eight years that the series will compete on the St. Lawrence River. A number of fishermen are predicting five-bass limits weighing 20 to 24 pounds a day to be a good target.

Spike Stoker of Cisco, Texas won the last event in September with a five-bass total of 20 poiunds, 13 ounces.