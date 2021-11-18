Major Michael S. TenEyck named New York State Police Troop D Commander

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police Troop D has named its 31st commander.

On Thursday, New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen appointed Major Michael S. TenEyck as the 31st Troop Commander of Troop D. He will now serve as the command for seven counties including Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego.

Originally from Fayetteville, New York, Major TenEyck graduated from the State University of New York at Oswego in 1993, and then began his career with the State Police on January 8, 1996, when he entered the New York State Police Academy.

He was promoted to Sergeant in August 2003, and then appointed to Investigator in 2006 and assigned to the Gaming Detail before being appointed to State Police Lysander.

Major TenEyck was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned in various positions. This included BCI Field Command in Albany, Assistant Zone Commander at State Police Marcy and Central Region Emergency Management. He also supervised the Central New York Community Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Then in July 2016, he was appointed to the rank of Captain and assigned to the Professionals Standards Bureau, Western Region. He was transferred to Troop T Thruway, Zone 3 Headquarters in DeWitt as the Zone 3 Commander in July 2017.

Major TenEyck’s replaced Major Darrin S. Pitkin who was the previous Troop D Commander. He was promoted to Assistant Deputy Superintendent, Professional Standards Bureau in Albany Headquarters. TenEyck’s appointment to Troop D Commander was effective on November 11, 2021.