Major milestones in construction of 750-mile pathway from NYC to Canada

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Empire State Trail has hit a major milestone.

New York State’s 750-mile pathway from New York City to Canada, and from Albany to Buffalo, has completed a new construction project on a pedestrian bridge. The bridge is located over Interstate 481 in the City of Syracuse and the Town of Dewitt.

According to the state, the completion of this project will connect some of the final gaps in the trail, which is expected to be completed this year.

A recent study projected that 8.6 million residents and tourists will visit the trail annually.

“The completion of the pedestrian bridge and trail connections in Syracuse and the town of DeWitt builds on our efforts to complete the Empire State Trail across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “This project will create new recreational and transportation opportunities for residents and visitors in Onondaga County, during a critical time when many people are looking for things to do in their own backyard during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The Empire State Trail will be 85% off-road canalways and trails.

