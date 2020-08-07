Majority of New York school staff members put health and safety as reopening deciding factor

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans a chair in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a recent poll conducted by the New York State United Teachers, the majority of teachers expressed their concerns regarding the return to school.

The poll found that 81% of school staff members responded that health and safety was the deciding factor for school reopenings in New York State.

Additionally, half of all respondents feel reluctant or unwilling to return to in-person instruction this fall.

According to NYSUT, local unions across the state have shown a lack of confidence in local reopening plans. The state union is encouraging New York to implement a phased reopening approach for school buildings.

“While there may not be a one-size-fits-all approach to reopening, NYSUT members have made clear that health and safety needs to drive the decision,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “We must continue using the time between now and September to get this right for each community together. No district should consider themselves ready to reopen until their plans are safe and fully implemented.”

Other findings from the 1,118 member NYSUT member poll include:

32% say they will need childcare, 78% saying they are concerned about finding affordable childcare

55% of teachers age 55 or older are considering early retirement as a result of COVID-19

65% are concerned for the safety of colleagues

88% believe that requiring students to effectively wear PPE will be very/somewhat difficult

