Make-A-Wish® CNY, Dunkin’ granting local wishes through Star Donut Campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On World Wish Day, Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Central New York announced the continuation of a community initiative, hoping to make wishes come true.

Through May 9, guests who donate $1 to Make-A-Wish at Dunkin’ restaurants in Northern New York will receive a special Make-A-Wish Star Donut.

Since its start in 2013, this project has raised over $561,000 for children in New York. How many wishes does this grant? Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann stated that the number is huge.

“It’s an incredible number of wishes and not only is it making wishes come true, it’s creating awareness,” stated Kuppermann. “It’s a dollar and it’s a wish, it’s helping grant wishes for kids throughout 15 counties.”

According to Kupperman, as the summer season begins, this initiative comes at the perfect time for the organization.

“About 20% of the 200 kids waiting [for wishes] are for kids in the North County,” shared Kuppermann. “The summer season bring, brings lots of great tangible, local wishes, but they also were very expensive campers, swimming pools, hot tubs and backyard places just to name a few. So the campaign, really, again, it creates awareness that lets people know that Make-A-Wish is here and we’re making wishes come true for critically ill kids.”

And the community support has been massive, as the project covers 15 counties, including the entire North Country region.

“[Donors] are supporting a great cause,” stated Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “You donate a dollar, whether you’re at Arsenal Street, or in Lowille , or in Ogdensburg, you know that you’re actually contributing to make a wish come true. And I think anybody that does that, they know they’re making a difference in their local community.”

Both Stensland and Kupperman agreed that no wish is either too big or too small.

“You know, whether it’s, you know, 40, 50, 60, a hundred wishes coming up, each wish is unique and special. We will not stop until every medically eligible tiled has their wish come true,” stated Kuppermann.

Stensland added, “it’s so unique and everyone has their own dreams. It’s such a privilege to make these wishes come true.”

To give back to Make-A-Wish of Central New York, visit a Dunkin’ location in the North Country through May 9, 2021.