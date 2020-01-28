Make-A-Wish honors local alumni Murielle Fedorko of Sackets Harbor

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Josh Baughn met with Murielle Fedorko on Tuesday, January 28, a Make-A-Wish alumni who battled ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia). Murielle and her family traveled to Disney’s Give Kids The World Resort to fulfill her Make-A-Wish dream after being diagnosed with ALL in the fall of 2007.

Murielle, now a senior at Sackets Harbor Central School, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of five. For the next three years, she went through chemotherapy at Golisano Children’s Hospital before being approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Murielle initially wanted a new a pet horse as her “wish.” After discussing it with her parents, they decided that an all expenses paid trip to Disney’s Give Kids The World Resort was exactly what she and her family needed.

The years of chemotherapy made her childhood difficult. She had many overnight stays at hospitals and would regularly spend multiple days out of school for doctors appointments, but Murielle says she’s stronger now than ever and is excited for the next chapter of her life.

Murielle is the valedictorian of her senior class and plans to attend Queens College in Kingston, Ontario following high school graduation to study medicine. Thanks to the team at Make-A-Wish CNY and Golisano Children’s Hospital, she now has her entire life ahead of her.

For more information on Make-A-Wish, visit them online here.

