Make-A-Wish of Central New York kicks off campaign to bring miracles to North Country families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the second day of April, Make a Wish of Central New York kicked of an all- new campaign, hoping to bring many miracles to North Country children.

The Wish Hero’s campaign led by Make a Wish and its partners, the Sugarman Law Firm and Zoo New York, launched the month-long, peer-to-peer event to help raise awareness for the cause and generate funds for its 15-county region.

Make-A-Wish Central New York President & CEO Diane Kuppermann shared that currently in the region over 200 wishes are waiting to be granted.

“This wish heroes campaign will help us ensure we say yes,” stated Kuppermann. “And for our team at the office to have to think creatively and pivot on how we will raise the funds. Not only is it one night a fantasy at the WishBball, but we will have a whole month, allowing more and more people to get involved.”

Sugarman Law Firm Partner Zach Mattison added, “The Wish Hero’s program is especially important because it allows a wish families to pay it forward and help bring wishes to deserving children who really could use a smile.”

To emphasize the importance of the campaign, Make a Wish volunteer and Carthage Middle school assistant principal Chelsea Nohle shared her humbling experience.

“Both of my daughters suffered from some pretty serious medical issues when they were younger. And, you know, once I heard about this opportunity, it was an amazing way to pay it back and pay it forward to serve families in our community, because I know how important it is when you’re dealing with something serious, medically,” stated Nohle. “To have a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Sharing their firsthand experience, and Joining the kick-off event was the Hardy family. Christian, the families six-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 which led the family on a rollercoaster ride.

In December of 2019, Make a Wish of Central New York helped the family travel to Disney World.

“The most memorable part of this journey was in December of 2019, when Christian, who was an avid lover of superheroes and cartoons got go to Disney world,” stated Christian’s Father Timothy Hardy. “It an opportunity that words really can’t explain.”

Hardy continued by stating, “it’s imperative that we get this support, that this program go forth because with all this program, there’s a lot of families that are in need that don’t have the opportunity, the finances. To be able to do these types of things in life.”

Donations to the month long Wish Heros campaign can be made on the Make a Wish of Central New York’s website through World Wish Day on April 29.