‘Making a list and covering his face,’ Santa Claus is coming to the Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A favorite holiday icon has booked his trip to visit the Salmon Run Mall.

Santa Claus is Coming to (Water)town.

The Salmon Run Mall has announced that Santa Claus is “making a list and covering his face,” as he returns for the annual holiday photography experience. Santa Claus will officially arrive on November 27, Black Friday.

According to the Mall, they are partnering with the holiday photography experience Cherry Hill Programs. Participants will still be able to get their picture with Santa, but will new safety measures including online reservations, social distancings, required face masks and enhanced cleaning between visits.

Additionally, Cherry Hill is offering interactive digital visits with Santa. These visits include a live VIP Zoom video call with the big man, a premium holiday traditions gift box, a photo with Santa, a pet photo with Santa and exclusive video story time with Santa.

The Salmon Run Mall is encouraging interested gusts to book reservations prior to visiting the mall. Santa Claus will be available durig the following dates and times:

November 27 th – November 29 th and December 4 th – December 6 th Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– November 29 and December 4 – December 6 December 11 th – December 24 th Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– December 24

The Salmon Run Mall also stated that comprehensive safety and sanitizing measures have been implemented to help protect shoppers during the holiday season.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.