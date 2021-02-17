Making the winter warmer for those in need: Wellesley Island Border Patrol donates coats to United Way

Border Patrol Agent Evan Drake (R) of the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station presents the donated winter coats to Jamie Cox (L) of United Way of Northern New York

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local border patrol are helping to make this North Country winter a little warmer for those in need.

The United States Border Patrol Station at Wellesley Island, New York recently donated 72 winter coats to the United Way of Northern New York. According to the United Way, this donation was part of a district competition, encouraging each USBP Station in the Buffalo Sector to gather and donate winter coats to their local community.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Brad Berry Border Patrol Agent Evan Drake co-lead the drive for the Wellesley Island Station. SBPA Berry shared what this meant to him as a North Country local.

“I grew up in Chaumont. Our families live in small towns and villages through the

North Country,” stated SBPA Berry. “It’s important for us as individuals and as an agency to help our neighbors and friends to the best of our abilities.”

BPA Drake added, “we are thrilled that we are able to assist the United Way in providing life-critical items to children and adults in our community who need help.”

United Way of Northern New York Chief Executive Officer Jamie Cox thanked the station for their contribution.

“Border Patrol Agents perform an often dangerous and challenging missions each day of the year,” shared Cox. “The fact that they took the time to gather donated coats through family and friends speaks volumes about their commitment to not only our national security, but their passion for helping the communities where they live.”

The coats donated to the United Way of Northern New York will be distributed to babies, children, adults and seniors throughout Northern New York. The Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station is commanded by Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan.