Making votes count: Jefferson County Board of Elections delivers 13 absentee ballots to proper locations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Board of Election offices across the state, and nation are in the process of counting absentee ballots.

In New York State over 2.2 million absentee ballots were mailed to voters for the 2020 election. As of November 1 however, only 54% of all mailed absentee ballots had been returned to their appropriate Board of Elections.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, all absentee ballots must be both postmarked by November 3 and delivered to the proper office by November 10, 2020, in order to be counted in the 2020 election.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections is lending a hand in ensuring all votes are counted in the appropriate counties.

The Board shared publicly on their Facebook on November 5, just two days after Election Day, that 13 absentee ballots were dropped off at poll sites in Jefferson County, but were not County voters.

The Board then stated that they sent them to their appropriate destinations. The post is featured below:

As of November 1, in the tri-county region over 76% of all mailed absentee ballots had been returned to their appropriate Board of Elections Office.

